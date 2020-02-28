Love birds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain dance to 'Badri Ki Dulhania' with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor in unseen video from Armaan and Anissa's reception

New Delhi: Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding was truly a fairytale affair and the pictures and videos from the festivities are proof. On Friday, nearly a month after their wedding, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra treated us to an unseen video from the couple's wedding reception and it has Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and love birds Tara Sutaria and Armaan Jain adding some stardust to the function with their dance moves. The group performs to Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's song 'Badri Ki Dulhania' and later Armaan makes an entry and gets his bride Anissa to the dance floor.

"A vision to see all my favourites dance and make it a memorable fun night," Manish Malhotra captioned his post. Kareena, Karisma, Anissa and Tara are all dressed in shades of white from the studios of Manish Malhotra.

Watch the video here:

What fun!

Another video of Kareena and Karisma flaunting their dance moves at the function on 'Mujhko Hui Na Khabar' is a must-watch.

Armaan Jain, who has starred in a couple of films, married fashion designer Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai earlier in February. He is the son of Rima and Manoj Jain. Rima is veteran actors Randhir and Rishi Kapoor's sister.



Meanwhile. Tara and Aadar have been dating for some months now but have yet not acknowledged a romance officially.