Sushant Singh Rajput

Love You Bhai: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares unseen moments on late actor's first birth anniversary!

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His mysterious death left his fans, friends and family mourning. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Twitter

New Delhi: On the first birth anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his fan army and family has been actively sharing photos and videos of him on social media. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle and shared some unseen moments with brother. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister wrote a heartwarming caption reading: Love you Bhai. You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His mysterious death left his fans, friends and family mourning. After SSR's sudden demise, the jolt of his death was struck so hard that everyone witnessed an ocean of his fan army growing each day. 

His fans and followers are trending #SushantDay on Twitter, marking January 21 as the day dedicated to the 34-year-old shining star. 

The death of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case from various angles respectively. 

SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty came under the scanner after some of her personal messages came out in public domain and late actor's family accused her in the FIR. 

Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, some staff members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and a few others were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea, Showik and some other accused were later granted bail. 

Rest in Peace, Sushant Singh Rajput!

 

