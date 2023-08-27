Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Enjoy Romantic Lunch Date Amid Break-Up Rumours, Exit In Same Car

New Delhi: Bollywood's most stylish couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora squashed their split rumours as the duo stepped out together for a lunch date. The two were spotted walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai looking all stylish. Their Sunday outing comes amidst rumors that the two have broken up and ended their relationship after five years of dating each other. As per Reddit, Malaika also unfollowed a few family members of Arjun Kapoor, including his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and the actor's father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Malaika Arora donned an all-white look as she looked pristine in a schiffli white shirt which she paired with lacy white shorts and matching shorts. She also carried a luxury handbag and rounded off her look with black sunnies. The B-Town fashionista looked cure in her white ensemble. While the adorable-looking couple did not pose for the shutterbugs, Arjun was seen smiling and interacting with paps before he left the venue. Both Arjun and Malaika exited the restaurant and left in the same car.

Take a look at their video shared by a paparazzo account:



Earlier in the day, a Reddit user claimed Malaika has unfollowed several members of Arjun Kapoor's family on Instagram. The actress-dancer has unfollowed Arjun's sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram. Arjun's father Boney Kapoor and the actor's uncle Anil Kapoor have also reportedly lost the diva's Instagram following. However, the diva continues to follow Arjun Kapoor, his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and uncle Sanjay Kapoor on IG.

Sharing a screenshot of Malaika's Instagram Stories on Friday, a Reddit user said, "Malaika's Instagram Stories… she unfollowed Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Boney. Still follows Arjun. Doesn’t follow Kusha, looks like a family disapproval."

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika's Break-Up Rumour

Speculations about the break-up between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora first surfaced on the internet after the 'Panipat' actor took on a solo trip and shared a photo with a witty caption. He captioned the post as: "Life is short, make your weekends long..." Arjun's post made netizens wonder if things have gone astray between the hottest-looking duo in Bollywood. Moreover, Malaika has lately been spotted making solo appearances at all late-night parties and events.

Malaika Arora-Ajrun Kapoor Relationship



Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for several years. The couple first made it official in 2019 and shelled out major couple goals for their fans. The two first made a joint appearance when they attended the Lakme Fashion Week and sat next to each other. They also walked hand-in-hand during an episode of India's Got Talent in 2019.

On Arjun's 34th birthday, Malaika shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Arjun, in which the two of them can be seen holding hands. In her post, Malaika referred to Arjun as "crazy, insanely funny" and "amazing" as she wrote, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always."

Last year, Malaika and Arjun went on a vacation to Berlin Salzburg, and Frankfurt and they were also accompanied by Boney Kapoor. The couple's stunning pictures amidst beautiful surroundings had left everyone in awe.

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They tied the knot in 1998 and announced their separation in 2016. They were granted a divorce in May 2017. They co-parent a son, Arhaan Khan.

