Lovebirds Saif And Kareena Khan Get Candid About Their Relationship, Actress Says 'He Makes Me Funnier'

New Delhi: In a recent candid interview, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan share insights into their lives, offering a glimpse into the perfect balance they strike between their personal and professional worlds.

Kareena, known for her candidness, revealed on a talk show that Saif is her "entire universe." In this exclusive interview, the couple sheds light on their lives at home and the profound impact they have on each other's careers.

The couple's camaraderie is evident, with a passion that still burns brightly. Kareena speaks about seeking advice from Saif, emphasizing its importance in their lives as parents of two. "His advice is very important. We are raising two kids, and we need to match our timelines. So it has to work out," she shares.

Saif, a seasoned actor, brings a nuanced perspective to Kareena's career. She acknowledges his influence on her acting, especially in her current comedic role. "Saif now is very nuanced because he has read a lot about acting, and somehow he has helped me too. He tells me to think about the dialogue, maybe you should do this and think about the line more. I'm currently doing comedy, and his advice has helped me make it funnier."

Saif Ali Khan also chimed in and said, “It’s important for me that she sees my films, it puts a strut in my walk”.

Catch Saif Ali Kahn sharing insights into his grounded approach to his career and embracing versatile roles that challenge him. For more on this power couple and their Bollywood journey, tune into the full interview where love, advice, and laughter is seamlessly intertwined.