Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Look Sexy As They Make Their Debut Public Appearance Together

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now. From being spotted hugging and kissing at a New Year's Eve party to going out on lunch and dinner dates at times, the two have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship. Now finally, the two have made their debut appearance as a couple at the screening of their upcoming series 'Lust Stories 2' and fans are in awe.

Tamannaah looked all things glam in a white shirt which she paired with a black mini skirt. Vijay on the other hand complemented in an all-black ensemble consisting of a shirt and trousers. He styled it with a mosaic print overcoat.

Earlier, confirming that sparks flew between them on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah went on to call Vijay Varma her “happy place.” Days after Tamannaah’s admission, Vijay, too, opened up on the same. stating that he is very happy about it. Vijay Varma, who is known for playing some of the most interesting characters on screen, is presently gearing up for Lust Stories 2 alongside Tamannaah.

Lust Stories 2 is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The show stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra. Apart from the star cast what caught the attention was the chemistry between Tamannaah and Vijay.

The new season showcases multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, 'Lust Stories 2' is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.