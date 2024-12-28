Lovebirds Vijay Varma And Tamannaah Bhatia Steal The Spotlight At Manish Malhotra’s Party, Pose Hand-in-hand: Watch Video

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia continue to melt hearts as they make stylish public appearances together. The star couple recently attended a glamorous party hosted by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, and their chemistry stole the show once again.

The duo, who have been dating for a while, arrived hand-in-hand at Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai residence, setting social media abuzz. Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable moments captured by the paparazzi.

In a viral clip, Vijay Varma is seen waiting for Tamannaah as she steps gracefully out of her car. The couple then holds hands as they ascend the stairs to the designer’s home. Before heading inside, the lovebirds posed affectionately for the photographers, radiating joy and elegance.

Tamannaah and Vijay’s Professional Fronts

Tamannaah Bhatia recently made waves with her special appearance in Amar Kaushik’s 'Stree 2,' grooving to the upbeat track "Aaj Ki Raat." She also showcased her acting prowess in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar,' sharing the screen with Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, and Divya Dutta.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s performance in 'Murder Mubarak' earned praise as he starred alongside an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry. Looking ahead, Vijay will star opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh in 'Ul Jalool Ishq,' a project backed by none other than Manish Malhotra himself.