Iulia Vantur Releases new Track 'Raat Baki', Salman Khan Wishes Rumoured Girlfriend

Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Salman Khan for several years now, has released her new track 'Raat Baaki'. 

Feb 04, 2023

MUMBAI: Singer Iulia Vantur on Friday (Feb 3) released her new track 'Raat Baki'. Taking to Instagram, Saregama shared a teaser of the song which they captioned, "Let's get the game on with #RaatBaki."

Sung by Iulia, 'Raat Baki' is composed by Sajid Khan and penned by Anjaan. The song is an official remake of the late singer and composer Bappi Lahiri's superhit track 'Raat Baki Baat Baki' from the film 'Namak Halaal'.

Actor Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and shared a teaser of the song which he captioned, "Congratzz to all for the song ....#RaatBaki." The song features Iulia in a complete action avatar, fighting with the goons.

Soon after the makers shared the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"FABULOUS Congratulations!," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "congratulations, very beautiful."

Meanwhile, Iulia recently collaborated with singer Yo Yo Honey Singh for the song 'Yai Re' which was also a remix of the iconic '90s hit track from the movie 'Rangeela'. Apar from that she also collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa for the song 'Main Chala', which featured the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor alongside Pragya Jaiswal.

