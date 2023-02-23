Maanvi Gagroo Ties the Knot With Comedian Kumar Varun in Intimate Ceremony, Check out First Pics

New Delhi: Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is known for her work in 'Pitchers', 'Four More Shots Please!' and 'TVF Tripling' tied the knot with beau Kumar Varun. The couple got engaged in January this year and have finally tied the knot in holy matrimony. While bride Maanvi looked stunning in a red saree, Varun opted for an off-white sherwani.

Maanvi got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of her family and close friends. Taking the gorgeous pictures of her wedding to social media, Maanvi wrote, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi"

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Many celeb pals of the couple including Gauahar Khan, Jitendra Kumar, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait, Sriti Jha, Nidhi Bisht, congratulated the newlyweds.

Earlier, on Valentine's Day, Maanvi had shared first photo with Varun on Instagram. "Found my lobster #HappyValentinesDay," she captioned her post. In the picture, they can be seen looking at each other and smiling. It is clicked in a foreign city.