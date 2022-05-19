NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who rose to fame after she played the lead role in Zoya Akhtar's web-series 'Made In Heaven', has been running busy with her films and promotions lately. Recently, the diva set the internet on fire with her gorgeous looks and stunning outfits.

Sobhita will next be seen in 'Major' and has been extensiely promoting her film. The actress took to her social media and dropped a slew of pictures, in a golden gown that she wore during a promotional event of the film. She captioned the post writing, "Happy, gilded, hydrated, flourishing What a fun time promoting @majorthefilm on the sets of Sarkar season 2!"

Over the past few weeks, the diva has made heads turn with her bombshell looks and media appearances, as she looked the hottest of all at the Amazon Prime Video event and the launch event of 'Major' in Hyderabad.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.

Apart from 'Major', Sobhita has a sequel to 'Made In Heaven', 'The Night Manager', a Hollywood film 'Monkey Man', and Maniratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' in her kitty.

