topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala wins hearts with graceful dance videos, watch now

Sobhita Dhulipala often shares videos of her dances on her social media and we are in complete awe with her poise.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 07:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala wins hearts with graceful dance videos, watch now

NEW DELHI: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most graceful actresses in the Indian film industry. Not only does that grace reflect when she portrays a role, but it also does when she dances. The actress is a trained classical dancer and we have seen her perform at her utmost best in the Bol, proving that she is a woman of many talents. She has time and again wowed the audience with her acting skills and has won hearts as a beauty queen in the past, the talented star has another ace up her sleeve. 

Sobhita often shares videos of her dances on her social media and we are in complete awe with her poise. Here is a look at the number of times Sobhita Dhulipala has aced her dance reels

Look at that grace Sobhita carries forward. We can see her having the time of her life dancing to this wonderful song.

This woman of many talents definitely is best when it comes to classical performances. 

Vibing to Bollywood songs like Aisay Kaisay and performing contemporary seems like her forte.  

Look at those movies!! We can not have enough of how attractive Sobhita Dhulipala looks as she dances to Big Wild’s music. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala and classical music are the two best combinations. The actress and her sister dancing to this song looks aesthetically pleasing.

The actress was last seen in the role of Vanathi in a royal avatar in  PS1 and had become a talking point for her role. Her big eyes held the power to captivate her fans and her beautiful facial structure made her stand out. Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor and  a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven 2’.

Live Tv

Sobhita DhulipalaSobhita Dhulipala dancemade in heavenBollywoodEntertainmentSobhita Dhulipala picsSobhita Dhulipala dance videosSobhita Dhulipala boyfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950