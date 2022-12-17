Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala wins hearts with graceful dance videos, watch now

NEW DELHI: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most graceful actresses in the Indian film industry. Not only does that grace reflect when she portrays a role, but it also does when she dances. The actress is a trained classical dancer and we have seen her perform at her utmost best in the Bol, proving that she is a woman of many talents. She has time and again wowed the audience with her acting skills and has won hearts as a beauty queen in the past, the talented star has another ace up her sleeve.

Sobhita often shares videos of her dances on her social media and we are in complete awe with her poise. Here is a look at the number of times Sobhita Dhulipala has aced her dance reels

Look at that grace Sobhita carries forward. We can see her having the time of her life dancing to this wonderful song.

This woman of many talents definitely is best when it comes to classical performances.

Vibing to Bollywood songs like Aisay Kaisay and performing contemporary seems like her forte.

Look at those movies!! We can not have enough of how attractive Sobhita Dhulipala looks as she dances to Big Wild’s music.

Sobhita Dhulipala and classical music are the two best combinations. The actress and her sister dancing to this song looks aesthetically pleasing.

The actress was last seen in the role of Vanathi in a royal avatar in PS1 and had become a talking point for her role. Her big eyes held the power to captivate her fans and her beautiful facial structure made her stand out. Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor and a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven 2’.