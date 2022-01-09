हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for Covid despite double vax

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar reported on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being double vaccinated.

Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for Covid despite double vax
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar reported on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being double vaccinated.

The 'Fashion' director, who is experiencing mild symptoms, has urged his social media followers to not take the virus lightly. He also notified people, who have come in contact with him in the recent past, to get themselves tested.

Taking to Twitter, Bhandarkar said: "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols."

As Mumbai registered 20,971 additions to its caseload on Friday, Bollywood celebrities have been coming down with Covid with alarming regularity. Those who have tested positive include the veteran Prem Chopra as well as Boney Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Vishal Dadlani, Swara Bhaskar, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Alaya F, Ranvir Shorey, Amrita Arora, Prateik Babbar and Kubbra Sait.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Madhur Bhandarkartests positiveCOVID-19Coronavirusdouble vaxdeadly virus
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez asks media to NOT share pics that 'intrude her privacy', read full note

Must Watch

PT9M58S

Railway Board approves levying user charges - Watch One Minute One News