Madonna

Madonna hits back over Eurovision criticism

Singer Madonna has clapped back at her haters after her Eurovision Song Contest 2019 performance fell flat.

Madonna hits back over Eurovision criticism

Los Angeles: Singer Madonna has clapped back at her haters after her Eurovision Song Contest 2019 performance fell flat.

Madonna was blasted for her lack-lustre show on the global TV event, with critics insisting she was singing out of tune throughout her controversial appearance. But the 60-year-old star hit back with an Instagram post on Sunday, reports mirror.co.uk.

Sharing an image of herself wearing her Madame X eye-patch and a diamond tiara, Madonna held her hands over her ears. "Madame X hears no evil. #future #eurovision #madamex," she captioned it.

Her first song of the event saw her walk down the stairs of the stage in a church robe. She then performed her new single "Future" with US rapper Quavo -- but both tracks were met with backlash from critics who felt Madonna's voice wasn't what it used to be.

One tweeted: "Sounds like a zoo on fire. Awful, tone deaf and out of key. I pray she never sings live and embarrasses herself against. Time to retire Madonna, you sound terrible."

Another wrote: "Omg, it was so bad... the vocals... She certainly wasn't the best singer of the night."

MadonnaMadame XEurovision Song Contest 2019
