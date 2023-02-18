Maha Shivratri 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn Go 'Har Har Mahadev' on Auspicious Day

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2023, our Bollywood celebrities thronged social media to extend wishes to their fans. Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati temples are all decked up ahead of the big festival. The special day celebrates Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati's divine marriage ceremony. Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn among others shared special messages for fans. Let's take a look at who said what:

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture from her last year's Shivratri celebrations at Isha Foundation with spiritual guru Sadhguru. "Mahashivratri ki shubhkaamnaaen. Picture from last year's celebrations in the aashram," she captioned the post.

T 4561 - हर हर महादेव ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2023

Lord Shiva married Maa Shakti on Maha Shivratri and the day is marked as the celebration of their divine union. Also known as 'The Night of Lord Shiva', their union promotes creation. Followers and devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and special puja is performed in several temples across the world on the auspicious day. They also offer milk to the Shivalinga and pray for Moksha.

