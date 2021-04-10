Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul dies of COVID-19, fans mourn demise

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Satish Kaul, who played Lord Indra's role in BR Chopra's epic show 'Mahabharat' died in Ludhiana on April 10, 2021. The actor breathed his last on Saturday and battled COVID-19 complications. He was 74.

According to the late actor's sister Satya Devi, Satish Kaul was admitted to a city hospital after he developed a fever six days ago. "He died today morning due to COVID-19 at the hospital. He had fever and wasn't keeping well. We admitted him to the hospital on Thursday and got him tested, where it turned out that he was COVID-19 positive," Satya Devi told PTI.

Satish Kaul is survived by his sister Satya Devi.

Several of his fans and celebrities thronged social media to mourn his demise as well as extending condolences to the family.

RIP #Satishkaul sahab . Acted over 300 punjabi movies and also appeared in many Bollywood movies. Very unfortunate last few days of his life were. pic.twitter.com/LkBkQLqfhA — Anmol Bhardwaj (@AnmolBhardwaj94) April 10, 2021

RIP our beloved Veteran #KashmiriPandit actor #SatishKaul Ji , He passes away today after fighting COVID-19 in Ludhiana . God bless ! pic.twitter.com/hrOUOD6ouB — Sanjay Sapru ( Koshur ) (@SapruSanjay) April 10, 2021

R.I.P Satish Kaul I'm so sorry for your loss. Thank you for teaching me Acting & giving me an opportunity as an Actor ! I would be always thankful in my whole life to you for this ! You will be always remembered #Satishkaul pic.twitter.com/uX7rASppj0 — Mayaur Verma (@mayurvermaa) April 10, 2021

The late actor worked in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi films including "Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha", "Aunty No 1" and the TV show "Vikram Aur Betaal". He moved to Punjab from Mumbai and started an acting school around 2011, which wasn't a success.

He fractured his hip bone in 2015 and remained bedridden for two and a half years. He later checked-in to an old age home, where he stayed till 2019, before moving in to a rented house.

In an interview with PTI in May last year, Kaul had said he was struggling for medicines, groceries and basic needs during the nationwide lockdown and had appealed to the film industry for help.

Satish Kaul had expressed his wish to buy a house of his own in the city and had hoped to act more.

"The fire to act is still alive in me. It isn't over. I wish someone gives me a role even today, any role, and I would do it. I'm raring to act again," he said.

With the second wave of deadly novel coronavirus pandemic on a rise, there has been a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Maintaining social distancing, practising hygiene and wearing masks is advisable at all times.

In the wake of the COVID crisis, several states in the country have imposed night curfews and certain restrictions on public movement.

(With PTI inputs)