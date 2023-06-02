Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama Aka Gufi Paintal Rushed To Hospital, TV Actress Tinaa Ghaai Urges Fans To Pray For Recovery

New Delhi: BR Chopra's iconic mythological series Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama aka Gufi Paintal has been hospitalised and is critical, suggest reports. Confirming the news, TV Actress Tinaa Ghaai took to her social media handle and updated fans about the veteran actor's health condition.

She wrote in the caption along with Gufi Paintal's picture. "#GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded", reads her note.

WHO IS GUFI PAINTAL?

Veteran actor is the elder brother of the noted comedian Paintal and Hiten Paintal is his nephew. Gufi became a household name after his successful stint as Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's iconic show - Mahabharat. He has worked in several TV shows and movies in 80s and 90s. He was seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Mahabharat, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among several other shows.

As per information in Wikipedia, Gufi Paintal was appointed as the head of facility at the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in Mumbai, a school established by his Mahabharata co-star Pankaj Dheer in 2010.

Not many know his real name is Sarabjeet Singh Paintal.