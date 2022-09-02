New Delhi: The actor Kumar Saurabh, most recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starring film Shamshera and the web series Maharani 2, will next be seen in MX Player's Shikhsa Mandal, set to debut on September 15. Previous roles for the actor include Laal Rang, Baaghi 2, Dongri ka Raja, Veerappan, Sony LIV's Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, and MX Player's High.

Syed Ahmad Afzal is the film's director, and it also stars actors such as Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pawan Malhotra who play significant role in the film.

Kumar talked about how he landed into the role and stated,"I'm playing a very pivotal role of a teacher. Director sir knew me from before, so he thought I would be the best fit for this role. Also, the character seemed interesting to me so I took up. We sat along to discuss the script and my character graph which made it easier to portray it onscreen. Also, sir gave me the sketch about the role and description to get into the skin of the character."

The actor who got the chance to work with artist like Gauahar Khan and Gulshan Devaiah shared about his working experience with his coactors and said,"It was a wonderful experience. Gauahar is a very brilliant actor and a human being. Also, I have been fan of Gulshan's work and now it was indeed a lovely experience working with him. We developed a good rapport offscreen. Also, it was an amazing experience with other actors as well. I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Giving insight about the story he tells,"The series is inspired by true events, revolves around scams in the education sector of the country."

After the successful debuts of Shamshera, Maharani 2, and now Shikhsa Mandal, Kumar Saurabh is overjoyed. He said,"I am immensely grateful and satisfied. It really boosted my confidence as an actor to work more harder. I gave 8 years in his city and this is the result of that hardwork which I have put since years."