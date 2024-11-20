Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, And Aryan Khan Step Out To Cast Their Votes

As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 progress, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan made a notable appearance at a Mumbai polling station, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and their children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, to cast their votes. The family was seen fulfilling their civic duties with style and grace.

Shah Rukh Khan sported a crisp white shirt, olive green cargo pants, and a beanie, exuding his trademark charm. Gauri Khan looked elegant in a beige coat paired with a white tank top. Suhana Khan turned heads in a chic white and green polka dot suit, while Aryan Khan opted for a laid-back look in a black T-shirt and pants.

Have a look at the videos shared by paps on social media:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to share screen space with Suhana Khan in the upcoming action-packed film 'King,' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The father-daughter duo will portray mentor and protégé in a gripping underworld tale, with Abhishek Bachchan as the formidable antagonist.

Media reports suggest that filming for 'King' will commence in Mumbai in January 2025, followed by an extensive European schedule. The production team has conducted multiple location scouts across Europe to find visually stunning settings that will elevate the film's scale. Filming is expected to wrap by August or September 2025, with a mix of real locations and studio setups for an immersive cinematic experience.

The film also promises to showcase a fresh style of action, and Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly excited about exploring this innovative approach.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is gearing up for his directorial debut with a Netflix series titled 'Stardom,' slated for release in 2025. Reports indicate that the series will feature an ensemble cast and include cameo appearances from Bollywood stars, further heightening anticipation.

With the Khan family busy across various creative ventures, their presence at the polls underscored their commitment to civic responsibility, even amid hectic schedules.