New Delhi: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been trending big time after he claimed that Bollywood cannot afford him at the trailer launch of film ‘Major’ that is produced by his production house. Mahesh Babu revealed that he receives various offers for Hindi films but he turns them down. The actor added that the stardom and love that he enjoys as a Telugu actor is immense and he has no plans to venture in other film industries.

In an interview with PTI, Mahesh shared, “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier."

Recently, various South films like ‘RRR’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ have emerged as strong pan-Indian films, with spectacular box-office collections in Hindi speaking belt as well. These movies have broken various box-office records of top performing Hindi films as well.

Mahesh Babu further spoke about Telugu films and added, “I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion.”

Mahesh Babu is son of Telugu actor Krishna. He made his acting debut as a child artiste in his father’s film Poratam (1989). He later made his silver screen debut as a leading man in 1999 with Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta. He has since made a name for himself and featured in blockbusters like Businessman, Srimanthudu, Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi, among others

The superstar will next be seen in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ that is scheduled to release on May 12. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and is touted as a mass-entertainer.

Mahesh Babu produced, Adivi Sesh starrer ‘Major’ will release on May 27. The multi-lingual biographical drama is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Its Hindi trailer was launched by Salman Khan. Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Malayalam trailer of the film.