Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Features On Times Square Billboard

Sitara is the brand ambassador for the renowned jewellery brand PWJ Jewels and the company has introduced a specific jewellery line with her name on it. With this, she has become the youngest star kid to feature in Times Square.

Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 11:13 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is proud as his daughter Sitara made her debut on Times Square Billboard. He took to Instagram and shared pictures of the Times Square Billboard where Sitara can be seen in the billboard. Along with the post, he wrote, "Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire cracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!! @sitaraghattamaneni #PMJSitara."

Earlier, Sitara also shared the news with her fans. She posted some pictures and videos and wrote, "TIMES SQUAREEE!! oh my god, screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn't be any happier @pmj_jewels couldn't have done it without u guys #PMJSITARA."

 

Proud mother Namrata Shirdokar also showed her excitement on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Look who just made her debut on Times Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! @sitaraghattamaneni Watching your dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep shining, my superstar! @sitaraghattamaneni."

Sitara is the brand ambassador for the renowned jewellery brand PWJ Jewels and the company has introduced a specific jewellery line with her name on it. With this, she has become the youngest star kid to feature in Times Square. Sitara featured alongside her father, Mahesh Babu in the dance video, Penny Song. She also gave the voice-over to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, 'Frozen 2'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in 'Guntur Kaaram'. Taking to his Twitter handle, Mahesh Babu shared the poster and captioned it, "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna."

In the next post, he unveiled the teaser of the film titled 'Guntur Kaaram'.Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "Highly inflammable! #GunturKaaram." The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024. In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. "Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks. The remaining scenes demonstrate Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek at its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable." The teaser ends with a homage to legendary actor Krishna.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

