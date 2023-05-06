'Main Boolati Nahi Hoon': Yami Gautam's Savage Reply To Paps Saying They Saw Her After Long Wins Hearts

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is one of the top actresses in the industry today. From big screens to OTT platforms, she has been ruling over and has a fan following of millions. Recently, she was snapped by the paps after a long time at Mumbai airport.

As the paps clicked her, she was asked about being seen at the airport after so long. While Yami greeted them with a wide smile, she also passed on a savage reply saying, 'Mai Bulati Nahi Hoo Naa Ab...' The video of the actress taking a dig at the paps is now going viral on social media.

Yami looked stunning in a multicoloured salwar kameez and the wind did it work as her open locks made the look prettier. She completed her look with black shades with minimalistic make-up. Actress' fans applauded her for the savage reply, one wrote, 'True well said last line.' 'Main bulate nahi aapko was legit epic,' added another.

Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy Vicky Donor.

The actress who is in the best phase of her career has a success rate that very few can boast of. As a consistent performer, Yami has given four consecutive hits with ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, ‘Lost’, and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’. While her performance in these films made her a favorite among audiences and critics, with 'A Thursday' being one of the most-watched pieces of content on the OTT platform last year and 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' being the most-viewed Indian film globally on Netflix having earned more than 46K votes, is a testament of her excellent quality content that she brought to the audience and garnered immense love and support.

Apart from this, Yami also has an exciting slate of upcoming films including ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.