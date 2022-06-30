NewsLifestylePeople
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Major's actor Sobhita Dhulipala shares a video of her dubbing days from the film - WATCH!

Sobhita Dhulipala is continuously running busy with the shoots for her films, but there is part of her that is still attached to her past release 'Major'. The audience saw a phenomenal performance by the actress while making a special appearance in the film.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

Major's actor Sobhita Dhulipala shares a video of her dubbing days from the film - WATCH!

NEW DELHI: Sobhita Dhulipala is continuously running busy with the shoots for her films, but there is part of her that is still attached to her past release 'Major'. The audience saw a phenomenal performance by the actress while making a special appearance in the film.

While taking to her social media the actress shared a video from the dubbing room of 'Major' in which she can be seen recording her voice on a scene from the film.

 

While encapsulating her feeling attached to the film, she wrote the caption - 
"Stumbled upon this video from the dubbing studio..Such a special privilege to have been a part of a film like Major. It is so encouraging to see how much love and respect all of you have given to our film. I cherish this experience as much as an actor as a fan Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life! Heart is happy.."

Moreover, Sobhita has been updating the fans about her great time shooting in Dubai for her recent projects. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shobita has an interesting lineup which includes a sequel to ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘The Night Manager, a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, and Maniratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ among many others.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022