NEW DELHI: Sobhita Dhulipala is continuously running busy with the shoots for her films, but there is part of her that is still attached to her past release 'Major'. The audience saw a phenomenal performance by the actress while making a special appearance in the film.

While taking to her social media the actress shared a video from the dubbing room of 'Major' in which she can be seen recording her voice on a scene from the film.

While encapsulating her feeling attached to the film, she wrote the caption -

"Stumbled upon this video from the dubbing studio..Such a special privilege to have been a part of a film like Major. It is so encouraging to see how much love and respect all of you have given to our film. I cherish this experience as much as an actor as a fan Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life! Heart is happy.."

Moreover, Sobhita has been updating the fans about her great time shooting in Dubai for her recent projects.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shobita has an interesting lineup which includes a sequel to ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘The Night Manager, a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, and Maniratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ among many others.