Shilpa Shetty

Makkhan malai on Shilpa's Sunday binge as she shoots in Lucknow

Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge is something her fans wait the entire week to watch. On Sunday afternoon, the actress posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen tasting some delectable Makkhan malai and mouthwatering jalebis in Lucknow.

Lucknow: Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge is something her fans wait the entire week to watch. On Sunday afternoon, the actress posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen tasting some delectable Makkhan malai and mouthwatering jalebis in Lucknow.

"Sunday Binge the Nawabi way.. Shooting in Lucknow hence decided to try the famous #makkhanmalai , it's so light and airy not too sweet or heavy at all and what a lethal combination with hot crispy #jalebi. In #foodcoma now! #sundaybinge #today #Yoga #tomorrow #lucknowdiaries #shootlife #bingeday #guiltfree #foodporn #dessert #famous #happiness #foodie #sweettooth," Shilpa captioned the video

While enjoying the scrumptious dessert, the fitness freak Bollywood hottie did not forget to remind her fans to keep doing yoga if they also want to eat such high-calorie food.

Shilpa is currently shooting her upcoming film "Nikamma" here.

Tags:
Shilpa ShettyNikamma
