Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor arrive together at Chunky Pandey's party, go twinning in blue—See pics

New Delhi: The latest 'it' couple of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently arrived together at actor Chunky Pandey's residence for a bash. Although the duo has not publicly accepted about dating each other yet on and off they are seen hanging out together.

Malla, as she is fondly called by her fans and Arjun were both seen wearing a shade of blue to the party. The couple was clicked by the paps as they entered the house in the same car. Check out their photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

A few days back, rumours of their impending wedding on April 19, 2019, caught fire. However, turns out it was just a figment of someone's imagination, as the duo has never really talked about their wedding in public.

Their dating rumours sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show last year. The pictures went viral on social media, followed by their regular Bandra spotting at various parties and dos.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. He has changed his look for the movie and will be seen donning a moustache this time.

Recently, Malaika shared pictures of her vacay from the Maldives and Arjun too posted a picture of his separately from the island spot. But neither of them shared a picture together, leaving fans confused about whether they went together or not.