Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar Set The Ramp On Fire, Create Buzz On Internet With Stunning Outings

It was a star-studded night at an ongoing fashion week in Mumbai with several prominent and A-lister stars from the film industry adding shine to the event with their stylish outings. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actor and B-Town diva Malaika Arora slayed the ramp as she walked for designer Krishna Sunny Ramani at a fashion event going on in Mumbai. The 49-year-old diva created a buzz with her latest outing in a pink co-ord set. The actor owned the ramp like a queen, leaving her fans jaw-dropped with her stunning look. The actor also flaunted her washboard abs. 

The outfit came with a pink-silver embellished top with strappy sleeves and a layered pattern. It was teamed with a pink flared skirt and a floral-print front open shrug. The actor grabbed all eyeballs as she took over the ramp at in her stunning ensemble. 

Actor Neha Sharma took was seen adding zing to the glamour night as she walked the ramp in a yellow coloured vibrant themed blouse and ghagra for designer Anisha Shetty's collection 'Celestial Forest'. The actor looked breathtaking and a fine sight of beauty in the outfit. 

Talented actor Bhumi Pednekar turned showstopper for Gauri and Nainika and walked the ramp in a vibrant floral-themed strapless ensemble flowy gown outfit at the fashion week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dia Mirza exuded some boss lady vibes as she walked the ramp for the brand Salt Attire's 'Success Suits Her' collection in a dark blue colored blazer, pants, and shirt.

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looked stunning in a grey and white shaded vibrance-infused long ensemble outfit with white heels at the fashion week.

