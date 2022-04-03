Malaika Arora discharged from hospital, will be fine in few days, informs sister Amrita Arora

New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora who was hospitalised after a car accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday (April 2) has now been discharged from Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai as informed by her sister Amrita Arora.

As per an ANI report, the actress had suffered minor injuries and was admitted in Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Actor Malaika Arora received minor injuries after her car met with an accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza in Mumbai, earlier today. She was hospitalized at Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/OeTJGOk1EJ — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Talking about Malaika's health, Amrita told Hindustan Times, "She is home; recovering. She will be totally fine in a few days"

For the unversed, Malaika Arora was admitted to the hospital in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (April 2) after she met with a car accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza in Mumbai. The photos of her damaged Range Rover car were shared by ANI's Twitter handle on Saturday evening.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

She has been a judge of several reality shows such as Supermodel 2 and India's Best Dancer.