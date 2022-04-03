हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora discharged from hospital, will be fine in few days, informs sister Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries after she met with a car accident on Saturday (April 2) near Khalapur Toll Plaza.

Malaika Arora discharged from hospital, will be fine in few days, informs sister Amrita Arora
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora who was hospitalised after a car accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday (April 2) has now been discharged from Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai as informed by her sister Amrita Arora.

As per an ANI report, the actress had suffered minor injuries and was admitted in Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. 

 

Talking about Malaika's health, Amrita told Hindustan Times, "She is home; recovering. She will be totally fine in a few days"

For the unversed, Malaika Arora was admitted to the hospital in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (April 2) after she met with a car accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza in Mumbai. The photos of her damaged Range Rover car were shared by ANI's Twitter handle on Saturday evening.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

She has been a judge of several reality shows such as Supermodel 2 and India's Best Dancer.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Malaika AroraMalaika Arora hospitalisedMalaika Arora car accidentAmrita Arora
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has a flirtatious reaction on his latest bearded look for Vikram Vedha

Must Watch

PT1M35S

No-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan rejected in Pakistan Parliament