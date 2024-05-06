Malaika Arora Dons Plunging Neckline On Ramp, Struts In Sexy Ivory Lehenga - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has a fanbase of her own, who love how she pulls off almost any risque outfit with elan. The timeless beauty and fitness enthusiast is a regular on social circles and glamour events. Recently she walked the ramp for designer Archana Kochhar at a fashion week held in Mumbai organised by a media conglomerate.

MALAIKA ON RAMP

Malaika grabed the eyeballs in a sexy ivory lehenga from Archana Kochhar’s latest collection. The blouse had a plunging neckline with sequins embroidery. A video from the event was shared by Instant Bollywood page where Malla can be seen grooving on stage as well. Take a look here:

Earlier this year, Malaika was the special guest on son Arhaan's Vodcast 'Dumb Biryani' where played intriguing game of Truth or Spice. The mother-son duo were to answer honestly or to take a bite of 'green chili' or a shot of 'Mirchi ka Salan'. They gave some realys spicy answers and entertained the viewers.

MALAIKA ARORA'S LOVE LIFE

Malaika'a love life has always been under the scanner. Malla and Arjun have been together since 2019. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to stay friends and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga Centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym. She also made her digital debut last year with the Disney+ Hotstar show - 'Moving In With Malaika' - where she gave fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations.