Malaika Arora drops captivating glimpses from Turkey vacation, CHECK PHOTOS

ANKARA: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on his recent trip to Turkey has shared some stunning pictures of herself on her social media, enjoying the beautiful location and giving netizens some major travel goals.

"Sundaze Turkish style" Malaika captioned her Instagram post.

Fitness guru Malaika could be seen donning a strappy, tropical, blue floral dress coupled with a simple gold-tinged pendant and a chic black cap. Her choice of bold red lipstick, made Malaika look captivating.

Malaika faced sideways, seemingly enjoying the sunny and breezy weather, her hair tied back in a ponytail.

The second picture reveals Malaika chilling with her mother on a yacht. She looks quite chic with bold sunglasses on and a simple white shirt over her blue floral dress, striking a stylish pose for the camera, against a backdrop of high rocks and majestic waterfalls.

Previously, Malaika met with a car accident last month suffering from minor injuries.

After the accident, Malaika was visited by several friends and family members, including actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora.

On Saturday, Malaika shared a captivating pictures from Cappadocia, a historical region in Turkey, looking absolutely stunning.

The video shows her running around the streets of Cappadocia, posing amid stunning locales, enjoying local delicacies, and so much more. She is seen striking some cool poses as she dancing on top of a gypsy against the backdrop of an exotic location. She opted for a breezy kaftan dress for her first day in Cappadocia. The outfit is from designer Masaba Gupta's label, 'House Of Masaba'. She teamed the ensemle with boho bangles, golden hoop earrings. In one of the frames, Malla is seen flashes her million-dollar smile, and Oo BOY! We are dead.

Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge in the reality show 'India's Best Dancer'. Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur were also part of the show.

The actress is in a relationship with B-Town heartthrob Arjun Kapoor.

Live TV