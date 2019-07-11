Malaika Arora flaunts her toned abs in funky black gym wear—Pics

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town beauty Malaika Arora can give any young actress a run for their money. The fitness enthusiast was recently clicked at a gym in Khar, Mumbai and guess what? The paps went crazy clicking the gorgeous face.

Mala flaunted her washboard abs in a funky black gym wear looking picture perfect. She wore striking sunnies and made heads turn in her impressive and stylish gym clothes. Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Recently, Malaika enjoyed her vacay in New York with beau Arjun Kapoor and their pictures flooded the internet sending fans into a tizzy. The two, however, have not publicly talked about their relationship status.

Their dating rumours first sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show last year. The pictures went viral on social media, followed by their regular Bandra spotting at various parties and dos.

She is majorly into yoga and gymming—which helps her stay fit and fab.

Malaika has a huge fan base who follow her on the social media platform and are eager to know more about her upcoming projects. She has over 9.1 million followers on Instagram as of now.