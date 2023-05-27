Malaika Arora Gives Out Major Diva Vibe In Stunning Black Blazer, Flared Skirt; Fans Call Her 'Marvelous'

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is an actress and dancer who needs no introduction. Be it her looks, her fitness levels, or her dance, she never fails to amaze her fans. Each time the actress drops pictures on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned. Malla is definitely one of those actresses who are aging in reverse. On Saturday, the actress dropped a series of clicks in a black blazer and flared skirt ensemble and fans are in love.

Taking to her official Instagram, the actress dropped the clicks where she can be seen effortlessly showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Her outfit screams Chic and Glam at the same time, she looks marvelous and her fans are calling her that. The stunning combination of cream and black colour perfectly accentuated her curves and exuding elegance. The blazer added a touch of power and made her look like a sassy boss babe.

The pictures have left fans wondering if Malaika Arora is aging backward. Soon after she shared the post on social media, fans flooded the comment section complimenting her. Malaika Arora’s timeless beauty was on full display as she confidently posed for the camera. Malla is very active on social media and keeps sharing her jaw-dropping clicks with fans. She indeed does the justice with the quote 'Aging like a fine wine.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ with Guru Randhawa. She was also seen in her debut show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ which gave her fans an insight into her personal life. Apart from this, Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the personal front, Malaika has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for quite some time now. The two often go out on vacations at exotic destinations together and share photos with each other on social media. Recently, they had gone on a trip to Berlin and Austria.