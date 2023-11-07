Malaika Arora Goes Bold In Racy Outfit, Pays Tribute To Wendell Rodricks In Latest Photoshoot

New Delhi: B-Town's Chaiya Chaiya girl Malaika Arora is one of the best-dressed celebrities in the tinsel villa. The actress-model and famous television personality never disappoints when establishing trends and turning heads. Malla recently posed for a sizzling hot photoshoot and it has taken over the internet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, famous fashion designer Amit Aggarwal shared a couple of pictures of Malaika Arora looking glam in his outfit. The model and actress donned a lime-coloured velvet gown, which she paired with an abstract prop around her waist. The actress ditched her bra for the racy outfit as she can be seen striking different poses.

Malaika is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry, she turns heads with her appearances and bold outfits almost everyday, even her gym looks grab eyeballs often. Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emoji. Many of her celeb pals including Farah Khan and Orry too dropped compliments in the comment section. One social media user wrote, "Oye Hoye," "Oh my my," commented another one.

This is not the first time Malaika has made headlines for her looks, she is one of the most fashionable and stunning actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and keeps dropping bombshell pictures of herself. She is often snapped by the paps on her way to the gym and fans feel very inspired by both, her dedication towards fitness and gym looks.

Malaika recently turned 48 on October 23, sharing a series of pictures from her intimate birthday bash at the time, she wrote, “As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, (in my favourite bathrobe) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. Here’s to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!”