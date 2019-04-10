हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malaika Arora is the eternal sunshine in this fab new pic!

Well, recently she went on a beachy vacay to the gorgeous summer getaway—the Maldives. 

New Delhi: Expect style goddess Malaika Arora to stun you with every appearance she makes. The model turned actress has an hourglass figure and maintains a healthy lifestyle. She is also an avid social media user who loves to share her pictures and videos regularly.

Malaika recently posted a picture of her wearing a bright yellow outfit. She wore a stylish Lera silk gown by international designer Iris Serban. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared her look for an awards night and the actress reposted it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@malaikaaroraofficial @iris_serban @mohitvaru #middayfoodawards

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

Isn't she simply a head turner?

Well, recently she went on a beachy vacay to the gorgeous summer getaway—the Maldives. She shared some pictures of her enjoying her holiday sending the internet into a tizzy.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and not just gymming but also practises yoga regularly. In fact, she launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.

 

