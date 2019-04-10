Malaika Arora is the eternal sunshine in this fab new pic!

New Delhi: Expect style goddess Malaika Arora to stun you with every appearance she makes. The model turned actress has an hourglass figure and maintains a healthy lifestyle. She is also an avid social media user who loves to share her pictures and videos regularly.

Malaika recently posted a picture of her wearing a bright yellow outfit. She wore a stylish Lera silk gown by international designer Iris Serban. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared her look for an awards night and the actress reposted it. Check it out:

Isn't she simply a head turner?

Well, recently she went on a beachy vacay to the gorgeous summer getaway—the Maldives. She shared some pictures of her enjoying her holiday sending the internet into a tizzy.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and not just gymming but also practises yoga regularly. In fact, she launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.