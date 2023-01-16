topStoriesenglish
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora looks CHIC in stunning tassel dress, netizens call her 'Goddess'- Pics

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Malaika Arora is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry today. She is savage, sexy and a diva indeed. She gets spotted often in the city post yoga sessions and fans absolutely love her workout looks. Recently, she dropped some smokin images of herself and these have taken over the internet.

Malaika is very active on social media and her posts go viral within hours. In her recent post, Malla looks resplendent in the multicoloured tassel dress. She took her sizzling pictures to Instagram and wrote, "Laughter is the best remedy"

Styled by fashion stylist Maneka Hari Singhani, Malaika wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part. The actress decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick for the makeup.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Some of the actress' celeb pals including VJ Anusha and Ileana D'Cruz too dropped compliments in the comment section.

Malaika's OTT debut 'Moving In With Malaika' is receiving a lot of love from her fans. The show is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

