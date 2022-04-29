हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora shares first pic of scar from 'traumatic' car accident - Check here

In her recent selfie, Malaika Arora was seen showing her scar that she got from a car accident in early April this year.

Malaika Arora shares first pic of scar from &#039;traumatic&#039; car accident - Check here
Pic Credit: Instagram/Malaika Arora

New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora shared the first picture of her car accident scar on Thusday (April 28) in an Instagram selfie. While showing her scar was not the intention of the photo, fans couldn't help but notice the scar in the middle of Malaika's forehead. 

In the picture shared on her Instagram story, Malaika was seen sitting in her car and sipping on her 'green juice' full of 'collagen' with her stylish shades on.

Check out her post here:

malla

Malaika Arora had met with a car accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza in Mumbai on April 2 after which was admitted to the hospital in Panvel.

A week after her accident, she had shared a note on Instagram giving a health update to her fans and informing them of what happened.

"A big heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I'm now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I'm a fighter and I'll be back before you know it!," she had written.

She has since returned home and even resumed work. However, in a recent interview, Malaika admitted that though she is healing physically, mentally 'it doesn’t go away completely'. Malaika also talked about how the incident has given her trauma.

