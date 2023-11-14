Malaika Arora Soars Mercury In Rs 2 Lakh Sheer Embellished Gown, Drops Alluring Photos

NEW DELHI: Actress and famous TV personality Malaika Arora has set the internet ablaze with her latest look. The actress shared a series of photos of herself looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a heavily embellished bodycon gown. The latest look of Malaika shining in the golden dress is from the reality dance show 'Jhakal Dikhlaja', where she will be seen as one of the judges.

Malaika decided to take a break from ethnic wear and go glam in a stylish western outfit by picking a sheer embellished gown. The actress gave her fans a post-Diwali treat as she uploaded a series of her photos alluring poses.



Malaika Arora Dazzles In Rs 2.27 Lakh Gown



Her photo caption mentioned that the outfit is from the shelves of the brand ITRH, and cost USD 3,360., which is equivalent to a whopping Rs 2.27 lakh. The actress styled her tresses into soft curls and left them open in the centre part. She kept her accessories to a minimum and styled her look with just a diamond choker necklace and a stacked bracelet.

Take a look at her latest photos below:

On the personal front, Malaika is in a relationship with actress and B-Town heartthrob Arjun Kapoor. In September this year, rumours emerged on the internet that Malaika and Arjun, who have been together for five years, have allegedly broken up. At the same time, a Reddit user claimed that Malaika unfollowed several members of Arjun Kapoor's family on Instagram.

The actress-dancer stopped following Arjun's sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram. Arjun's father Boney Kapoor and the actor's uncle Anil Kapoor also reportedly lost the diva's Instagram following. However, the diva continues to follow Arjun Kapoor, his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and uncle Sanjay Kapoor on IG.



Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's Break-Up Rumour

Speculations about the break-up between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora first surfaced on the internet after the 'Panipat' actor took on a solo trip and shared a photo with a witty caption. He captioned the post as: "Life is short, make your weekends long..." Arjun's post made netizens wonder if things have gone astray between the hottest-looking duo in Bollywood. Moreover, Malaika has lately been spotted making solo appearances at all late-night parties and events.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Relationship



Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for several years. The couple first made it official in 2019 and shelled out major couple goals for their fans. The two first made a joint appearance when they attended the Lakme Fashion Week and sat next to each other. They also walked hand-in-hand during an episode of India's Got Talent in 2019.

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They tied the knot in 1998 and announced their separation in 2016. They were granted a divorce in May 2017. They co-parent a son, Arhaan Khan.