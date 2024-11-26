Advertisement
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora Steps Out With A Mystery Man Days After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Netizens Wonder Who Is He

Malaika Arora cannot stop smiling as she steps out with a mystery man post her breakup with Singham Again actor Arjun Kapoor.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Malaika Arora Steps Out With A Mystery Man Days After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Netizens Wonder Who Is He Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Malaika Arora seems to have moved on from her separation with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and the latest appearance is proof. The former actress was spotted stepping out with a mystery man, just days after Arjun Kapoor himself confirmed his breakup news. There were lots of speculations around their separation and finally, the duo came out in the open about their breakup. 

Malaika, who often makes news for her cryptic posts on Instagram was seen walking holding a hand of a mystery man along with her sister Amrita Arora, sparking curiosity among fans and netizens about the identity of the man.

While some speculated, he could be a close friend or professional acquaintance, others wondered if Malaika had already moved on from her split with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika set major fashion goals with her coordinated outfit while the constant big smile on her face only showed that she is embracing every situation in her life. Just days ago, the former actress dropped a post on her relationship status where it looked like she was only humorously taking everything. Well, it takes courage to laugh during tough times. 

