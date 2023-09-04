Malaika Arora Stuns In White Crop Top, Leaves Fans Jaw-Dropped With Latest Look

New Delhi: B-Town's Chaiya Chaiya girl Malaika Arora is one of the best dressed celebrities in the tinsel villa. The actress-model and famous television personality never disappoints when it comes to establishing trends and turning heads. On Monday, Malaika made a splash on the streets of Mumbai after she was spotted exiting a salon. The actress looked ultra gorgeous in a white crop top and grey joggers which she teamed with pink footwear.

Malaika flowed confidence and refinement with every step she took as she moved to her car parked outside the salon. She was seen smiling at the paparazzo and waved to the cameras before getting inside her car. The actress was seen solo as she visited the salon. Her latest outing has proved how she is the perfect fashionista and a real fashion queen.

Malaika was recently in the news for her rumorued troubled relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor. There were reports that the couple has apparently broken up and Arjun has started seeing comedian and content creator Kusha Kapila. However, neither Malaika nor Arjun addressed the rumours. Last week, the two were spotted together walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai looking all stylish. Their

Earlier, a Reddit user claimed amidst trouble in her relationship with beau Arjun, Malaika unfollowed several members of his family on Instagram. The actress-dancer unfollowed Arjun's sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. His father Boney Kapoor and the uncle Anil Kapoor too lost the diva's Instagram following. However, there is no confirmation so far on the ongoing buzz surrounding Malaika an Arjun's relationship.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for several years. The couple first made it official in 2019 and shelled out major couple goals for their fans. The two first made a joint appearance when they attended the Lakme Fashion Week and sat next to each other. They also walked hand-in-hand during an episode of India's Got Talent in 2019.

On Arjun's 34th birthday, Malaika shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Arjun, in which the two of them can be seen holding hands. In her post, Malaika referred to Arjun as "crazy, insanely funny" and "amazing" as she wrote, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always."

Last year, Malaika and Arjun went on a vacation to Berlin Salzburg, and Frankfurt and they were also accompanied by Boney Kapoor. The couple's stunning pictures amidst beautiful surroundings had left everyone in awe.

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They tied the knot in 1998 and announced their separation in 2016. They were granted a divorce in May 2017. They co-parent a son, Arhaan Khan.