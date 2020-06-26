Malaika Arora's adorable birthday wish for beau Arjun Kapoor is full of 'sunshine' love!

New Delhi: Ladylove Malaika Arora made sure to make Arjun Kapoor's birthday a special one. With the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic restricting bashes, Malla's sweet personalised Instagram wish hogged all the attention.

In her Insta story, Malaika wished beau Arjun Kapoor and her friend. Check out the screengrabs:

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his birthday on June 26. Several celebs and his sisters Anshula, Sonam, Rhea Kapoor wished the hunk of an actor on social media. Arjun shares a thick bond with sister Anshula Kapoor and the siblings have got each other's back.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and yoga. The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. Malaika and Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in period drama 'Panipat' co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It was helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Here's wishing Arjun Kapoor a very happy birthday!