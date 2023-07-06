trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631775
Malaika Arora's Father Hospitalised In Mumbai, Actor Spotted Assisting Mother After Visiting Dad

Malaika Arora was seen visiting her father in Mumbai hospital. She was seen accompanied by her mother Joyce. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Malaika Arora was on Thursday (July 6) spotted by the camerapersons and snapped outside a hospital in Mumbai. The actress was reportedly visiting her father Anil Arora who has apparently been admitted to the hospital. She was being accompanied by her mother Joyce. According to reports, Malaika and her mother Joyce were returning from the hospital after visiting her father Anil. 

While there is no official confirmation on the same, several media reports claimed that Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora has been hospitalised in Mumbai. However, there is no official statement regarding the same from the family. The reason of hospitalisation is unknown. 

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika Arora was seen helping her mother Joyce as they made their exit from the hospital and made their way towards the car. However, Arjun Kapoor who is currently dating Malaika Arora, was not present at the hospital. 

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship with each other since 2018. The duo made their relationship official on social media and often indulge in social media PDAs with each other. 

On the work front, Malaika was last seen on the OTT show 'Moving In With Malaika'. 

