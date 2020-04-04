Malaika Arora's 'work from home' power yoga video will inspire you to stay fit - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. The stunner is majorly into fitness and yoga. And amid lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, she is urging her fans to practice social distancing but not to miss out on power yoga at home.

Malaika wrote in the video caption post: #workoutfromhome power yoga sequence @reebokindia The fitter you are, the better you feel Watch this video to know how I stay #CommittedToFitness even while I’m at-home! #WorkOUTfromHome #StayFitStayHealthy @reebokindia @thedivayoga

The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

A head-turner in every sense of the word, style and fashion comes naturally to Malla (as she is fondly called).

Her disciplined workout regime and yoga session is the secret behind her hourglass svelte figure.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives and continues to affect millions.

To ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.