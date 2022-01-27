Malayali bride Mouni Roy gets MARRIED to beau Suraj Nambiar, watch their viral wedding videos!

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy turned into a Malayali bride and got hitched to beau Suraj Nambiar. The big fat wedding took place in Goa at a plush 5-star hotel with family and close friends in attendance.

Mouni Roy was dressed in traditional Malayali bridal wear and authentic temple jewellery. She wore a classic silk white saree with a red border and smiled shyly as they exchanged the garlands.

There are a few inside videos from her Goa wedding which have gone viral on the internet. Take a look and enjoy her wedding festivity:

A day back, taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni Roy shared a beautiful picture in which she can be seen hugging and sharing smiles with her husband-to-be. The actor looks stunning, dressed in a hot pink suit. In the caption, she wrote, "Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivaye."

MOUNI ROY-SURAJ NAMBIAR AFFAIR:

Mouni Roy is dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar for quite some time now.

As per reports, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. With no official confirmation yet on the wedding or their relationship status, fans are still waiting for the actress to make it public.

Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.