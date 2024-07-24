Mallika Sherawat Proved To Be A Time Traveller? Predicted ‘Kamala Harris’ Presidential Run In 2009

New Delhi: Actress Mallika Sherawat, known for her impactful roles in Bollywood films such as Khwahish (2003) and Murder (2004), has recently sparked a wave of speculation among her fans and followers about her being a time traveller because of a post on X, formerly known as twitter.

In her 2009 tweet, the actor was seen predicting Harris's presidential run, she wrote “Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!”

Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule! — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009

Fast forward to 2024, and the political landscape in the United States took a dramatic turn when President Joe Biden unexpectedly withdrew from the presidential race, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Observers labelled Biden's move a last-minute exit, but many netizens couldn't help but recall Sherawat's seemingly prescient tweet from 2009.

Sherawat first encountered Harris during her tenure as District Attorney of San Francisco, a role Harris held from 2004 to 2011.

In 2010, Harris made history by becoming the first African-American and South Asian-American woman elected as Attorney General of California.

As for Sherawat herself, after her big break from her 2004 film, ‘Murder’ she made a bold move to the United States in 2011 to further her Hollywood career.

Now, Kamala Harris finds herself in a direct electoral race against former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Sherawat was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Pambattam.