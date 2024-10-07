Mallika Sherawat Reveals Once A Male Actor Knocked Her Hotel Room Door At 12 Am

Mumbai: Mallika Sherawat was one of the boldest divas of her time. She ruled the insure with her oomph and to date she manages to make heads turn with her appearance. Mallika who is all set for her next film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead revealed how one of her male co-stars knocked on her hotel room door at midnight. While speaking to First India Filmy, Mallika said," Let me tell you about an instance. I was shooting for a big film in Dubai, a multi-star cast film. It was a superhit movie, and people loved it. I played a comedic role in it. The hero of that film used to knock on my door at 12 am".

Mallika revealed how she feared the hero would break down the door and after she didn't open the door he never worked with her again," Knock karta tha matlab darwaza mujhe ye lagta hai, tod dega yeh because he wanted to come inside my bedroom. And I was like, ‘No, it is not going to happen.’ Uske baad us hero ne kabhi mere saath kaam nahi kiya.’ (When I say ‘knock,’ I mean it felt like he would break the door down because he wanted to come inside my bedroom. And I was like, ‘No, it is not going to happen.’"

Mallika Sherawat is famously known to doing bold roles in her films and now she is looking for some strong and meaningful roles across every medium.