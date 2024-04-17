Mangeshkar Awards 2024: From Amitabh Bachchan to AR Rahman: Check Out The Complete List Of Awardees Here!

Renowned Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, celebrated musician AR Rahman, and versatile actor Randeep Hooda are set to be honored with prestigious awards.

The Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan in Pune, run by the Mangeshkar Family for the past 34years . The event will take place on April 24th at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Mumbai, which coincides with the memorable day of Master Deenanathji.

Past recipients of this prestigious award include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and renowned singer Asha Bhosale.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puruskar is highly esteemed, awarded each year to individuals who have made a lasting impact on society.

Established by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan in honor of the late Bharat Ratna awardee and iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar on February 6, 2022.

Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar will oversee the ceremony, with Asha Bhosle presenting the awards.

AR Rahman and veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf will be honored for their contributions to music, while Padmini Kolhapure will be recognized for her achievements in films. Singer Roopkumar Rathod will receive accolades for his contribution to Indian music, and actor Atul Parchure will be lauded for his work in Marathi theatre.

Retired teacher and author Manjiri Phadke will be honored for her literary contributions. Additionally, actor, producer, and director Randeep Hooda will receive a special award for his significant contributions to cinema.

The Marathi play "Galib" will be honored with the Mohan Wagh Award for best drama. Additionally, the Deepstambh Foundation's Manobal project, dedicated to providing residential training to persons with disabilities, orphans, and economically disadvantaged students, will be acknowledged for its remarkable social service efforts.

The announcement was made via a press release issued by the Mangeshkar Family.