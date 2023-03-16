topStoriesenglish2584229
MANIESH PAUL

Maniesh Paul Lauds Kubbra Sait's Strength, Courage, Calls Her The 'Strongest'

After suffering from the emotional trauma and baggage of physical abuse at the young age of seventeen at the hands of her own uncle, Kubbra Sait finally let herself free by penning her experiences in her book. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Kubbra Sait revealed dark and untold chapters of her life in a book authored basis her experiences, commending the actress for shedding her baggage bravely through her book, Maniesh Paul adored her strength and courage as he hosted the actress on his show, The Maniesh Paul Podcast. 

After suffering from the emotional trauma and baggage of physical abuse at the young age of seventeen at the hands of her own uncle, Kubbra Sait finally let herself free by penning her experiences in her book. Engaging in a heartfelt conversation discussing the same along with other untold stories of her journey, Kubbra Sait graced ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Maniesh revealed he had goosebumps on reading Kubbra’s dreadful incident of being molested by her uncle in the short insight posted by the actor and host on his social media. Sharing a glimpse into the episode, Maniesh Paul said, “AND SHE IS STRONG AND HOW!!! You can’t miss this episode!!”

Hailed for his deep and insightful conversations with people from different walks of life, Maniesh Paul has unfolded the unknown aspects of various personalities through his show ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’. 

On the work front, Maniesh Paul has been on an award-winning spree for his much-loved and appreciated performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo and is currently gearing for his digital debut as the lead for an interesting web show that presents him in an all-new avatar.

 

