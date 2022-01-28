हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra hosts star-studded house party, Deepika Padukone, KJo attend, Ananya Panday poses with Ishaan Khattar

Stars from the industry including name like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shakun Batra, Dhairya Karwa, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter among others attended the bash. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Celebrity Manish Malhotra is known for regularly hosting star-studded dinner parties and get-togethers. And continuing the trend, he hosted an intimate dinner party at his Mumbai residence on Thursday (Jan 28) night. 

Stars from the industry including name like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shakun Batra, Dhairya Karwa, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter among others attended the bash. What's great is that Manish always makes sure to drop a glimpse from his gathering on social media, leaving his followers excited. 

Deepika Padukone was seen in a bright pink ribbed sweater whereas her 'Gehraiyaan' co-star Ananya Panday was brown top which she paired with white trousers. Ananya happily posed with her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khattar along with the host Manish. The photo gave a beautiful background from the lobby area of Manish's house. Another photo showed Manish and Karan posing with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. 

Both Janhvi and Sara came dressed in an all-black outfit. 

Take a look at the photos below:

Deepika, who was last seen in Kabir Khan's sports-drama '83' re-shared the picture and added an Instagram sticker of World’s Best Host. 

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is all set to appear in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' along with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The romance-drama is scheduled to arrive on OTT giant Amazon Prime on February 11. 

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in an untitled film. The actress had yesterday dropped a look of her film on social media. Janhvi Kapoor has films like 'Mili' and 'Good Luck Jerry' in the pipeline.

