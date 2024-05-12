Manisha Koirala On 'Fountain Scene' In Heeramandi; Immersed In A Water Fountain For Over 12 hours, That Tested My Resilience!

New Delhi: Manisha Koirala was recently seen in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She played the character of 'Mallikajaan' in the show The actress shared on her social media account about the challenges and experiences she encountered while filming a water fountain scene for the show. Talking about the note, she expresses gratitude, saying I could never have imagined that after cancer and turning 50, my life would flower into this other phase.

The actress posted a series of snapshots from the shoot and also opened up about the two reasons that have led her life to blossom in this new phase after battling cancer.

1. Heeramandi has been a significant milestone. As a 53-year-old actor who has bagged an important role in a high-profile web series, I am overjoyed that I’m not stuck playing insignificant peripheral roles, thanks to OTT platforms and changing audience profiles. Finally, female actors, technicians, and other professionals have started getting the long overdue and well-deserved good quality of work and respect in a professional environment. I am fortunate to be a part of this evolving era.

2. Today, when I am receiving so many accolades, I can’t help but remember the doubts and anxiety that plagued me when I was about to start shooting. Still recovering from the dreaded C, would my body be strong enough to deal with the intense shooting schedules, heavy costumes, and jewelry, and perform a role requiring so much nuance and effortless effort?

The fountain sequence proved the most physically challenging. It required me to be immersed in a water fountain for over 12 hours. That tested my resilience! Even though Sanjay had thoughtfully ensured that the water was warm and clean, over the hours, the water turned muddy, (because my team members, the Cinematographer, and the art director’s team were getting into the water to work around the scene.) Every single pore in my body was soaked in that muddy water. Even though I was beyond exhaustion by the end of the shoot, I felt a deep happiness within my heart. My body had taken the stress and remained resilient. I knew I had passed a critical physical test.

Following up on the same she further added ,To you, who think your time has come and gone, whether it’s due to age, illness, or any setback, never give up! You never know what could be waiting for you around the bend!

I’m deeply grateful for your love and generosity of spirit!

After the post went public, Preity Zinta also commented on the same, she said 'I love you Manisha I saw the show for you & you killed it You are such a powerhouse of talent & an even better human being. I will never forget how lovely, welcoming & generous you were to me in Dil Se Thanks to you I started my film journey on such a positive note. You never made me feel I was working with a superstar & nurtured me on the shoot - always smiling, accommodating & ready for rehearsal & suggestions. You will always be Hero on & off camera. More power to you always'.

The show is available for streaming on Netflix.