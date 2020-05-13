Manisha Koirala: Pandemic has changed my sleep pattern

Mumbai: Manisha Koirala tweeted on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed her sleep pattern and that she finds herself wide awake even after midnight.

"This pandemic has changed my sleep pattern.. even after midnight I m wide awake.. almost like a child who is unwilling to go to sleep," tweeted the actress.

Reacting to her tweet, netizens offered her a few suggestions.

One user requested her to explain the same to his mom because he gets scolded for getting up late every day. Manisha responded saying that she also gets scolded by her mom for waking up late!

Another user enquired whether the actress is on a keto diet, which may be a reason behind the sleeplessness, to which she replied with a "no".

Several users agreed with the actress that their sleep has also "gone for a toss" amid the lockdown.

Another user suggested the actress how she can get a good night's sleep. "Lack of sleep can cause you irritable as well as drag down your immune system too. Sleep is critical to health. So, I must say stay active in this crisis."

"Need to read a book so Ur eyes get tired and want to sleep," recommended another user.