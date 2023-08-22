Manisha Rani, Tony Kakkar Spotted Together On Date Night In Mumbai, Video Leaves Fans Amused

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani and singer-rapper Tony Kakkar were spotted leaving a cafe together in Mumbai. Their outing comes merely days after Tony Kakkar made an appearance in the BB house and offered Manisha a music video. The singer had entered the Bigg Boss house during the finale week and he expressed his wish to work with Manisha. Following his visit to the house, his sister and popular singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh had jokingly called Manisha 'bhabhi' on social media earlier.

Speaking of Manisha and Toni's outing together, the Youtuber was dressed up in a black crop top which she paired with brown bottom. She accessorised her look with a pendant and a black handbag. Tony, on the other hand, was dressed up casually, in a white tee and printed orange shirt. Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the video featuring Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar was shared on social media, fans begin to speculate if the two are dating each other. However, a few others wrote if their meeting is for a music album.



A user wrote, "Music video to bass bahana hai (music video is just an excuse)."

Another user commented, "Yes #TonySha sailing!"

Another user wrote, "Ab kro ship #Tonisha."

One person wrote, "Music Video Shoot May be not dating."

Another person added, "no it's just MV discussion I feel."

Manisha Rni is known for her dance videos and is a social media influencer. She became a household name after she participated in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. While there is no official confirmation from the makers, it is being speculated that she has been approached by the makers to take part in Bigg Boss 17, which will begin in September end or October.