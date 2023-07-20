trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637697
Manushi Chhillar Spills Beans On Her Role In Operation Valentine, Fell In Love With Her Character

The gorgeous actress has an envious line up of forthcoming projects including 'Tehran' alongside John Abraham and 'Operation Valentine' opposite Varun Tej amongst others. 

Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: From making her mark in the glamour world and representing her country at the global level, former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is touted as one of the most sought-after and promising actors of Bollywood. The gorgeous actress has an envious line up of forthcoming projects including 'Tehran' alongside John Abraham and 'Operation Valentine' opposite Varun Tej amongst others. 

Recently, during an interview with Connect FM Canada, Manushi spilled some beans on her upcoming film 'Operation Valentine'. She shared, "This was the first time that I was reading a script and I literally wanted to know what happened next. I love the fact that my character in the film is so well written that I think I absolutely fell in love with her.I feel that there was a lot of relatability, a lot of every woman in that character."

"I love the fact that because he's (Shakti Pratap Singh) a lawyer, his research is strong and he's adamant on what he wants and have to deliver. That clarity of a director really helps an actor to look into a certain direction. It's of course on the Air force and since my father is from the Ministry of Defence, he’s not in the armed forces but I have had a certain exposure."

"So there were two aspects I felt about the film... of course, the fact that you know, the writer or the director knew what they were doing with the script and at the same time, I love the way it was written because not a lot of scripts have such well-written and well-defined female characters," Manushi concludes. 

Apart from 'Tehran' and 'Operation Valentine', Manushi has a few other unannounced projects.

