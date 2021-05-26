हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonalee Kulkarni

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni's father attacked with knife, 24-year-old man barges into house

Sonalee Kulkarni's father Manohar Kulkarni, who tried to catch the man, sustained a minor knife injury in the ensuing scuffle.

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni&#039;s father attacked with knife, 24-year-old man barges into house
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Pune: A 24-year-old man allegedly barged into the home of Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni and injured her father in a scuffle in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, police said.

The police have detained the man and a probe is underway to find out why the accused had entered the apartment, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning when the man climbed into the terrace of the apartment holding a toy gun and a knife, the official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

"The family's maid spotted the man, who told her that the police were after him and he wanted a place to hide," he said.

The actress' father Manohar Kulkarni, who tried to catch the man, sustained a minor knife injury in the ensuing scuffle, he said.

As the man fled the apartment, other residents caught hold of him and handed him over to the police, the official said.

While the police suspect that the man is a fan of the actress, a further probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the intrusion, he added. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonalee Kulkarnisonalee kulkarni's fatherMarathi Actress
Next
Story

Mia Khalifa's TikTok account banned in Pakistan, ex adult star's epic reaction is winning internet!

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day